Uttarakhand minister's husband hits back at FIR, alleges Rs 210 crore graft; calls viral audio AI-generated

DEHRADUN: The dispute involving Uttarakhand Women and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya and her husband has taken a fresh turn after she lodged an FIR against him.

Her husband, Girdhari Lal Sahu, alias Pappu Girdhari, has now released a video levelling counter-allegations and accusing the minister of amassing illegal wealth worth Rs 210 crore.

In the video, recorded while sitting in a car, Sahu termed all the allegations levelled by the minister as false and baseless. He also dismissed the viral audio clip released by her as fake.

“Honourable Minister ji, the audio you have released has been made through AI, made to break the family. You are steeped in arrogance that you will remain a minister for life. It is not so; life has its ups and downs,” Sahu said in the video.

Recalling his role in her political journey, he said, “You forgot those days when I lifted a woman standing on the road and took her to where she is today. The whole of Uttarakhand knows that I took a woman who came after marriage in two salwar-kurtas to where she is.”

In a warning tone, he added, “I am saying honestly, if you do not withdraw this false complaint, Bhole Baba, Bankhandi Nath Baba will take account of each and every thing from you, one by one.”

Levelling serious corruption charges, Sahu said, “Sahu ji always said do not indulge in corruption. Do not cut the ration meant for these children's stomachs. Today, no other minister's name is in corruption; your name is across the country.”

He claimed, “The woman who did not have five rupees, today has illegal property worth Rs 210 crore. Get it investigated by any agency.”

He also appealed to the chief minister and the public for justice. “For 17 years I spread my jholi before the people of Someshwar and sought votes for you. Journalist friends and the Chief Minister ji, who is also my friend and brother, please do justice. I had earlier also complained to the Chief Minister about her corruption,” he said.

Earlier, Minister Rekha Arya had lodged an FIR against her husband at Cantt police station on October 15, 2026. She alleged fraud, assault, casteist abuse and conspiracy to kill.