Youth, infra projects top govt priority in Ladakh, says Modi

SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated and dedicated five major development projects worth around Rs 3,350 crore in Ladakh, focusing on improving connectivity, electricity and water access, and preserving the region’s heritage.

He also said special attention was being given to the youth of the Union territory so that they get quality education, gain opportunities to learn new technologies, and need not to move to other cities any longer

Addressing the occasion, Modi said natural conditions posed challenges to life in the cold desert but alleged that previous governments had failed to prioritise its development despite these difficulties.

“Natural conditions do present their own challenges but unfortunately, despite these circumstances, previous governments did not give priority to the development of Ladakh,” he said.

He said development had become a major priority for the Centre since Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019. Citing improvements in infrastructure, Modi said the region’s road network had expanded from around 1,800 km before 2019 to more than 4,000 km. The number of major bridges had risen from 19 to 75, while helipads had risen from seven to more than 40.