Bidhan Chandra Roy, Lyngdoh among 25 posthumously honoured in Shillong

GUWAHATI: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, who introduced electricity to Shillong, and former Meghalaya Chief Minister Brington Buhai Lyngdoh, who headed India’s first coalition government, were among 25 personalities honoured posthumously by Shillong’s Rilbong locality as trailblazers in recognition of their contributions.

The honours were part of celebrations marking Rilbong’s centenary. Family members of some of the personalities travelled from the United States, Delhi, Kolkata, etc., to receive the honours.

Many are not aware of the legendary physician Roy’s Meghalaya connection. A hydropower project established by him under his company, Shillong Hydro Electric Supply Company Private Limited, had illuminated Shillong for the first time in 1923. The company generated electricity using the Bishop Beadon Falls.

Dr Roy owned two properties in the hill station that were later donated to the government. Ray Villa, one of them, is now the Circuit House. The other, now a property of Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited, was named after him, BC House.

Lyngdoh was the third Chief Minister of Meghalaya and served four incomplete terms between 1979 and 2000. He is often referred to as the “Father of Coalition Politics” in Meghalaya and is credited with introducing the MLA scheme to the country.