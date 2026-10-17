Chhattisgarh: Sukma Police launch free sewing training centre for 150 women from police families

Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: In the rugged heart of Bastar’s Sukma district, peace is often measured by quiet roads, restored villages, and the tireless patrols of personnel in uniform. Yet, for years, the families standing behind these frontline officers and security personnel—particularly the women who run their households through long waits and daily challenges—have rarely been the focus of standard welfare programmes.

A new community initiative by the Sukma district police is now working to change that reality. Under the programme titled “Seva Path – Ek Pahal,” the police have launched a free Sewing Training Centre, and the first batch of 150 women from police families has begun an intensive, three-month vocational training course.

The initiative aims to provide these women with hands-on skills in tailoring and garment making, opening doors to direct income generation, micro-enterprise opportunities, and financial independence, officials said.

"Behind every uniform stands a family. While officers patrol remote and challenging terrain, the women at home carry the household responsibilities on their own. The department noted that genuine social security should begin right at home. The move looks squarely at this unheard segment of the community, turning acknowledgment into action,” said Mayank Gurjar, Sukma Superintendent of Police.

At the occasion, the revered Shri Sanjeev Krishna Thakur Maharaj commended the initiative, underscoring that the empowerment of women remains the cornerstone of a progressive society. Expressing optimism, he noted that such grassroots interventions do far more than impart vocational expertise—they nurture deep self-assurance and pave the way towards long-term financial security for women and their families alike.