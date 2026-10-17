Cong MP to challenge dismissal from JNU over sexual harassment charges

NEW DELHI/GUWAHATI : Congress MP Bimol Akoijam, dismissed from JNU following sexual harassment allegations, said on Friday that his lawyers were preparing to challenge the order in a day or two, as he received support back home in Manipur amid a BJP campaign demanding his resignation.

Returning to Imphal after appearing before investigators at Delhi’s Vasant Kunj North Police Station, Akoijam issued an appeal to the people of Manipur: “People of Manipur, just be calm. My lawyers are preparing to file a case, but we have to be very cautious.

In one or two days, we will challenge it.” He explained that the exercise was taking time because they are being “very cautious” as “institutions are so fragile now”.

Akoijam said he would cooperate with the investigation but urged the media to focus on the plight of internally displaced persons (IDPs), lawlessness in the state, buffer zone issues and what he described as the normalisation of abnormal conditions.

“Thousands of people are languishing in relief camps. I don’t think my pain is anything greater than the pain of these people. This action is an attempt to silence my voice,” he alleged.