Cong MP to challenge dismissal from JNU over sexual harassment charges

NEW DELHI/GUWAHATI : Congress MP Bimol Akoijam, dismissed from JNU following sexual harassment allegations, said on Friday that his lawyers were preparing to challenge the order in a day or two, as he received support back home in Manipur amid a BJP campaign demanding his resignation.
Returning to Imphal after appearing before investigators at Delhi’s Vasant Kunj North Police Station, Akoijam issued an appeal to the people of Manipur: “People of Manipur, just be calm. My lawyers are preparing to file a case, but we have to be very cautious.
In one or two days, we will challenge it.” He explained that the exercise was taking time because they are being “very cautious” as “institutions are so fragile now”.
Akoijam said he would cooperate with the investigation but urged the media to focus on the plight of internally displaced persons (IDPs), lawlessness in the state, buffer zone issues and what he described as the normalisation of abnormal conditions.
“Thousands of people are languishing in relief camps. I don’t think my pain is anything greater than the pain of these people. This action is an attempt to silence my voice,” he alleged.
Meanwhile, the BJP’s Manipur youth wing took out a protest march in Imphal on Friday, demanding Akoijam’s resignation and justice for the JNU students who accused him of sexual harassment. The march came two days after his supporters condemned the BJP’s demand.
Members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) marched to the main gate of Congress Bhavan, where Congress workers inside resisted them.
The latter shouted, “Shame, shame BJP.” Police brought the situation under control. BJYM members said Akoijam should resign and let the law take its course. The Congress, however, accused the ruling BJP of trying to divert public attention from the ongoing violence in Manipur.
“The people of Manipur are with MP Bimol Akoijam. His strength is the people of Manipur. Justice will soon be delivered. At that time, we will shout the slogans of truth and victory,” said N Popilal, a Youth Congress leader.
The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) also backed Akoijam.
Was booked on Oct 11 following an inquiry
Akoijam, a professor at JNU’s Centre for the Study of Social Systems under the School of Social Sciences, was dismissed on October 9 after an inquiry into the allegations. The Delhi Police registered a case against him on October 11 based on a complaint by JNU’s chief security officer.