ED detains kin of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s wife in alleged Rs 5-crore bribery case

CHANDIGARH: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intercepted Amardeep Singh Grewal, a relative of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur, at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi in connection with an alleged Rs 5-crore bribery case linked to her.

Grewal was intercepted under a look-out circular (LOC) issued by the ED. He was brought to the ED headquarters in Delhi for questioning, and the agency is questioning him in connection with the case. His formal arrest is being considered, sources said.

Grewal is described as the brother-in-law (saadu) of CM Mann, as Mann’s wife’s cousin is said to be married to Amardeep. Meanwhile, a state government spokesperson has repeatedly denied any relationship between the chief minister and Amardeep.

Grewal is associated with East Sunshine Production Private Limited and has links to the Punjabi film industry. His film credits include Maujaan Hi Maujaan (2023) and Snowman (2022), both with overseas production or release connections.

The ED had earlier summoned Grewal twice for questioning in connection with an alleged Rs 5-crore bribery case in which the name of Chief Minister Mann’s wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann, had also cropped up, but he did not appear before the agency.

Subsequently, an LOC was issued against him, following which he was detained at the Delhi airport on Saturday.

Sources said Grewal was initially asked to appear before the High Intensity Unit (HIU) in the national capital on October 7, for which he sought an adjournment. He was later asked to appear at the ED’s Delhi office on October 9, but he skipped the summons.

It is not clear whether the apex investigating agency has registered a separate case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). However, sources said the central agency initiated a money-laundering probe after allegations surfaced that Grewal had demanded Rs 5 crore to scuttle an investigation.