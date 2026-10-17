Ex-BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar seeks NIA, ED probes into Punjab drug trade

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into drug operations allegedly run from prisons and an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into the black money linked to the trade.

In a letter dated October 17, Jakhar said the situation in Punjab continued to deteriorate because of drugs. He cited the recent incident in Mansa in which anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot for opposing the sale of drugs.

Referring to Jhota’s murder in Mansa, Jakhar said that when a drug inspector who had served in the same district was arrested two years ago, the Director General of Police (DGP) had claimed that he was the kingpin of a gang operating from prison and that substantial assets belonging to him had been uncovered.

In his letter, Jakhar stated that in 2024, the Punjab Police arrested a drug inspector who had served in Mansa and uncovered assets worth crores of rupees.

These included Rs 7.09 crore in 24 bank accounts, two bank lockers, Rs 1.49 crore in cash, 260 grams of gold, foreign currency and immovable property worth Rs 2.40 crore.

The Punjab Police chief had himself stated that the drug inspector was acting as the kingpin of a gang linked to imprisoned drug traffickers and was facilitating the sale of drugs.

Jakhar further wrote that the case had revealed a drug trafficking network operating from prisons, links to cross-border drug trafficking, and movable and immovable assets worth crores of rupees, warranting a money laundering investigation. Despite this, the Punjab government neither sought an NIA investigation nor referred the case to the ED, even though it involved potential money laundering.

Instead, after the drug inspector was granted bail, the Aam Aadmi Party government not only reinstated him but also appointed him to an important position at his department’s headquarters. Given the network operating from prisons and the substantial money and property uncovered, the case should also have been referred to the NIA and ED for investigation, he said.

Jakhar said the Punjab government itself acknowledged that the misuse of pharmaceutical drugs was currently a major problem. Seeking NIA and ED investigations into the case involving drug inspector Seesam Kumar, he said only an investigation could identify the individuals behind the gang.