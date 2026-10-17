Growing food security concerns in Middle East boost Indian Basmati demand thus benefiting Punjab farmers

CHANDIGARH: Amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions between United States and Iran, traditional shipping routes have been severely bottlenecked thus the Middle Eastern countries are now building up their strategic food buffer stocks to counteract major maritime supply chain disruptions due to the closure of Strait of Hormuz.

Middle- East countries rely on imports for 80 per cent to 90 percent of their food and had been actively managing the crisis through localized storage infrastructure and alternative transit.

They are now shifting from just-in-time supply chains to multi-month emergency reserves. Thus the farmers in Punjab are raping the benefit from this. The reason the exporters are buying basmati from the farmers at Rs 4,000 per quintal now as against Rs 2,500 per quintal last year and selling at $1,000 per tonne as earlier it was being sold around $9,00 per tonne.

Iran is the second-highest importer of Indian basmati after Saudi Arabia, with the sela (parboiled) variety particularly cherished there as it imports around 12 lakh tonnes annually, valued at about Rs 12,000 crore before the West Asia conflict began. The 1509 and 1718 varieties known for their long grain and aroma, produced in Punjab and Haryana, are particularly popular in the Iranian market.

According to basamti exports, the changing situation is not merely a consequence of geopolitical tensions. It also reflects a fundamental change in the procurement strategies of Middle Eastern countries, which are increasingly focusing on securing adequate food supplies, maintaining strategic reserves and reducing their vulnerability to possible disruptions in international supply chains.