Industries in NCR told to install cameras by Nov 30

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has tightened its monitoring of highly polluting industries in the National Capital Region (NCR), directing them to install pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras at key operational points and transmit live video feeds to pollution control authorities by November 30, 2026.

In an order superseding its October 5, 2026, directive, the commission said the requirement would cover all 17 categories of highly polluting industries identified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), medium and large red-category air-polluting industries, food and food-processing units, textile industries with boilers or thermic fluid heaters, and metal industries with furnaces.

The CAQM has also fixed an emission limit of 50 mg/Nm3 for the selected polluting industries, based on a technical study by IIT-Kanpur and recommendations of a technical committee constituted by the CPCB.