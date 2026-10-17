Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district early Saturday

SHIMLA: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district in the early hours of Saturday, October 17, according to data released by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at 4:36:27 AM Indian Standard Time (IST), at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located at latitude 31.298° North and longitude 77.529° East, approximately 24 kilometres from Rohru in Shimla district.

As of early Saturday morning, details regarding possible structural damage or casualties were awaited. Initial reports contained no confirmed information on the earthquake's impact.

The latest tremor comes amid a series of seismic events reported across northern India in recent weeks. Earlier this month, on October 6, a magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, raising further attention to seismic activity in the Himalayan region.

The Himalayan belt is seismically active because the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates are colliding. However, further information is needed to establish any connection between the recent tremors.

Authorities are expected to provide further updates on the Shimla earthquake as more information becomes available.