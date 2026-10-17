One killed, four injured in alleged militant attack in Manipur’s Kamjong district

GUWAHATI: One person was killed while four others were injured in an alleged militant attack in Manipur on Saturday.

The attack took place in the afternoon at Chassad, a Kuki village in the Naga-majority Kamjong district bordering Myanmar.

The deceased was identified as Seikhohao Haokip, 35, and the injured as Chassad village chief Thangjahou Haokip, Phungtha village chief Seipao Haokip, Chassad Village Authority secretary Thanggin Thouthang, and Village Authority member St Khailun Haokip.

Seipao Haokip had fled his village earlier in the face of alleged threats and violence and is living as an internally displaced person.

The injured were rescued by Assam Rifles personnel and were being treated at a hospital run by the paramilitary force in Chassad.