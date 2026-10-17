Punjab government revokes Rs 40 crore concessions to Mohali site allottee amid ED probe

CHANDIGARH: The AAP-led Punjab government has withdrawn concessions worth nearly Rs 40 crore and a subsequent waiver of dues granted to Delhi-based builder Remigate Buildestates (India) Private Limited, months after the relief was approved amid an ED probe into the allotment of a prime commercial site in Mohali.

Sources said the state Housing and Urban Development Department has revoked the concessions granted to the company. The reversal comes as the ED probes the circumstances surrounding the allotment of a site in Sector 62, Mohali, and the subsequent waiver of dues by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

Sources further said that, in a 19-page order dated October 15, Vikas Garg, principal secretary, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Punjab, acting as the revisional authority, dismissed the company's revision petition and rescinded the February 5, 2026, order passed by GMADA's appellate authority-cum-additional chief administrator. The order also reverses the concessional rescheduling of instalments granted by the estate officer (housing) in December last year.

The revisional authority noted that the company had stopped paying instalments in 2016 and remained in default. It rejected the claim that substantial capital had been deployed and engineering teams mobilised, observing that no documentary evidence, photographs or expenditure statements had been produced to substantiate it. Construction, which began after approval of the plinth/DPC level in March 2021, had since been abandoned.

The order also stated that the company had failed to comply with the revised payment schedule communicated in March 2026. Against Rs 6.46 crore due on September 1 towards the third instalment, it had paid approximately Rs 2.46 crore, leaving a shortfall of Rs 4 crore as of October 13.

GMADA has now been directed to calculate the entire outstanding amount, including applicable interest, penal interest and non-construction fees, after adjusting all payments received. It has also been asked to send an itemised statement to the company within two weeks, following which the company will have one month to clear the dues. Failure to pay could lead to proceedings for resumption of the site and forfeiture, subject to statutory notice and a reasonable opportunity of hearing.

The case pertains to the allotment of a 1.13-acre food court site in Sector 62, Mohali, to Remigate for Rs 32.50 crore through an auction in September 2015.

The company initially deposited 20% of the total cost and subsequently paid an instalment of Rs 9.87 crore. The firm later contended that GMADA had failed to provide an encumbrance-free site despite repeated representations. The authority, however, issued a show-cause notice to the company over outstanding dues and non-payment.