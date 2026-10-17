Regime change needed if youth barred from waving tricolour: Sanjay Raut on Dipke's arrest

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday called for a regime change, alleging that the Centre was preventing young people from waving the national flag and arresting those protesting against electoral irregularities.

“Can one not protest by waving the tricolour in this country? We wanted to wave the tricolour. Under the Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis regime, you don't allow the youth to wave the tricolour; instead, you arrest them or even kidnap them,” Raut said.

“Which is why there is talk of regime change. And this regime change will happen,” he added.

Raut's remarks came amid a political row over the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protests in Delhi and the BJP's allegations that the Congress and its allies were seeking regime change on the lines of Bangladesh and using youth to spread “anarchy”.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is an ally of the Congress in Maharashtra and a constituent of the Opposition INDIA bloc.

The regime-change remarks have also drawn attention following comments by senior advocate Prashant Bhushan and CJP leader Neha Bora.

At a joint press conference with Bora and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Bhushan said, “There will definitely be a regime change. We all want a regime change. Is there anything wrong with that?”

Bora, meanwhile, cited Bangladesh's 2024 Gen-Z uprising, saying the movement had “showed us the way” in the fight for democratic and voting rights in India. She also extended a “red salute” to the protesters in Bangladesh.

Dipke was granted conditional bail on Saturday and asked to sign a peace bond. He had been detained shortly after stepping out of his house in Delhi's Jhandewalan area on Friday to join the CJP's “Lehra Do Tiranga” protest at Connaught Place.

He was arrested on Saturday morning for allegedly violating a peace bond furnished on October 10.

(With inputs from PTI)