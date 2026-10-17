Rozgar Guarantee Yojana for RSS-BJP workers: Congress cries foul on amended Census Rules

The Coness on Saturday alleged "mischief" behind the amended Census Rules and claimed that the government wants to make Census 2027 a "Rozgar Guarantee Yojana" for thousands of RSS-BJP workers by allowing them as enumerators in the exercise.

The Centre on Friday amended the Census Rules, 1990, allowing states and Union territories to appoint teachers of "aided or unaided private bodies" or "any other person" as enumerators during the Census.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Modi government has now expanded the list of eligible enumerators for Census 2027.

"There is much mischief behind it," he alleged.

The Congress leader claimed that the RSS held a big training camp in Karnataka's Belgaum from July 10 to July 12 for its cadre on the single-point agenda of Census 2027.

"The High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes set up by the Union Home Ministry on May 26, 2026 has just asked for inputs from the public, including Indian and foreign organisations, on demographic changes in the country. The only thing high level of this committee is the affiliation of its members to the RSS ecosystem. So we know where these inputs will come from," Ramesh alleged in a post on X.