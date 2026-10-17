SGPC to install slain anti-drug activist Jhota’s photo at Golden Temple museum; family declines aid for sons

CHANDIGARH: A day after acting Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj described slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota as a martyr, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami met his father, Bhim Singh, on Saturday and announced that the SGPC would install Jhota’s photograph at the Central Sikh Museum in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

He also offered to provide fixed deposits of Rs 10 lakh each in the names of Jhota’s two sons, aged nine and six, subject to the family’s consent.

Dhami announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the four persons injured along with Jhota in the attack. Of this amount, Rs 2.5 lakh each would be provided towards their treatment expenses and Rs 2.5 lakh each as financial assistance.

The state government has already announced free treatment for the injured and free accommodation for their families at the hospitals. Dhami also asked Jhota’s father whether he or the families of the injured wanted to shift them to an SGPC-run hospital for treatment.

However, Bhim Singh declined the offer of fixed deposits for Jhota’s two sons, saying he had sought financial assistance only for the injured. He said the family had sufficient means to sustain itself with the grace of God. Dhami also offered to take care of the upbringing of both children, but the family informed him that representatives of Baru Sahib had already announced that they would bear the educational expenses of Jhota’s sons.

Expressing solidarity with the family, Dhami said the SGPC would stand by it in fulfilling Jhota’s mission to eradicate drugs from society.

Bhim is an ex-serviceman and a pensioner, while Jhota’s wife is a teacher. The family also runs a dairy and owns urban property and agricultural land, which Jhota had spoken about in his interviews.

Four days after the killing, the post-mortem examination of Jhota’s body is yet to be conducted, as his family and supporters continue to demand justice. His body remains at the mortuary of the civil hospital, where a parallel protest is under way to ensure that the police or administration does not perform the cremation forcibly.