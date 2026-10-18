Bhilai Steel Plant dismisses privatisation reports as ‘false, baseless and misleading’

RAIPUR: Political tensions erupted in Chhattisgarh over allegations of a possible privatisation of the Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP), with the Opposition accusing the Centre of attempting to divest the iconic public sector undertaking.

The Bhilai Steel Plant administration on Sunday dismissed the reports as “false, baseless, and misleading”, saying the Ministry of Steel had issued clarifications and the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit had flagged the claims as misinformation.

The controversy intensified after former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel criticised the alleged divestment plans, calling BSP the “heartbeat of Chhattisgarh’s economy” and warning that any attempt to put the plant up for sale would face strong resistance.

The allegations sparked concern in the industrial belt, prompting the plant management to urge employees, trade unions, vendors and the public not to rely on unverified reports circulating on social media and in print.

“Bhilai Steel Plant is not merely an industrial establishment, it is an integral part of Chhattisgarh’s identity, pride, and industrial legacy. Since its inception, it has served as the anchor of regional livelihood, direct employment, and nationwide infrastructure,” the management said.

The administration urged stakeholders to rely on official communications and disregard unverified claims.

Bhilai Steel Plant is a flagship production unit of the state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). It supplies rail tracks and other steel products used in infrastructure projects across the country.