BJP accuses PK of distributing Rs 500 notes

PATNA: A photo showing bundles of Rs 500 currency notes alongside campaign material of the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) went viral on Saturday, triggering a political slugfest ahead of the Bihar MLC polls.

The BJP urged the Election Commission (EC) to order an inquiry, but the JSP called it a fake propaganda being spread out of desperation.

BJP state media in-charge Danish Iqbal alleged that there could be an attempt to influence voters through cash. “There should be no place for cash for votes in elections,” he said, urging the Election Commission to verify the authenticity of the photograph and trace the source of the cash.

JSP national spokesperson Kumar Saurabh said the viral photograph was part of an attempt by BJP and its allies to malign the party. JSP founder Prashant Kishor, who was in Nalanda for campaign, said, “Who else other than the BJP has so much money? They are in power in Delhi, running the government in Bihar and at the Centre and all industrialists are associated with them. But allegation of distributing money is being levelled against JSP candidate.”