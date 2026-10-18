BJP hits back, says Rahul attempting to threaten democracy

NEW DELHI: BJP national general secretary (organisation) Tarun Chugh on Saturday launched a fresh broadside against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of attempting to intimidate democracy and the judiciary through mobocracy.
The Rajya Sabha MP, who hails from Punjab—one of the seven states scheduled to go to Assembly elections in 2027—alleged that Rahul was fomenting anarchy in the country through mobocracy.
“Rahul Gandhi and associates are working to intimidate and threaten democracy and the judiciary with mobocracy. The history of Congress is the history of emergency and the history of imposing emergency in the country,” Chugh said.
Recounting the horrors of the 1984 riots, Chugh claimed that 53 cities across the country had turned into cremation grounds that year, with Sikh people burnt alive. “In 1990, Ayodhya saw the bodies of Kar-sevakas, and the country has also not forgotten the Bhopal gas tragedy or the Bofors scandal. In the name of democratic protest, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are making the country’s youth into pawns in political confrontation,” he further alleged.
Stepping up his attack on the Congress MP from Rae Bareli, Chugh said, “Through family dictatorship, the country’s Supreme Court, the country’s democracy, the country’s Election Commission, and the country’s institutions are being threatened, and an atmosphere of fear is being created and fanned across the country by Rahul and his associates.”
Targeting Rahul, Chugh said, “The country is governed by democracy; not dictatorship, and speaking for regime change on the pattern of Bangladesh is not a protest, but a sazish against the nation.” He added that the true face of the alleged anarchists had been exposed. “After being rejected repeatedly by the people, these power-hungry Congress leaders are now using innocent youths as human-shields to hatch a vile conspiracy for anarchy and ‘regime change”, he alleged.
He asserted that the Congress and its Opposition allies would receive a fitting response from the public.