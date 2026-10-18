BJP hits back, says Rahul attempting to threaten democracy

NEW DELHI: BJP national general secretary (organisation) Tarun Chugh on Saturday launched a fresh broadside against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of attempting to intimidate democracy and the judiciary through mobocracy.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who hails from Punjab—one of the seven states scheduled to go to Assembly elections in 2027—alleged that Rahul was fomenting anarchy in the country through mobocracy.

“Rahul Gandhi and associates are working to intimidate and threaten democracy and the judiciary with mobocracy. The history of Congress is the history of emergency and the history of imposing emergency in the country,” Chugh said.

Recounting the horrors of the 1984 riots, Chugh claimed that 53 cities across the country had turned into cremation grounds that year, with Sikh people burnt alive. “In 1990, Ayodhya saw the bodies of Kar-sevakas, and the country has also not forgotten the Bhopal gas tragedy or the Bofors scandal. In the name of democratic protest, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are making the country’s youth into pawns in political confrontation,” he further alleged.