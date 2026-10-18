Congress gears up for 2027 Uttarakhand elections: AICC assigns tasks to new office-bearers

He added that by assigning specific responsibilities to state-level office-bearers, the party aims to intensify organisational activities and foster better coordination among party workers.

"All newly appointed office-bearers are expected to maintain constant contact and coordination with party officials and workers in their respective assigned areas, working toward strengthening the organisation down to the booth level," added Maharshi.

The newly appointed officials-in-charge have been instructed to regularly visit districts, metropolitan areas, and assembly constituencies under their purview to review the activities of the local organisation.

They will also apprise the state leadership of the concerns and suggestions raised by party workers.

He added that the Congress is consistently fighting on behalf of the public against the anti-people policies of the state’s BJP government, addressing issues such as rising inflation, unemployment, corruption, deteriorating law and order, the increase in crimes against women, and the challenges faced by the youth and farmers.

"People of the state are distressed by the policies and governance style of the BJP administration and are yearning for change," he said, adding that the Congress will build a strong organisational structure and enter the upcoming assembly elections with complete unity and strength.

State Congress President Ganesh Godiyal said that those state-level officials who have not yet been assigned specific duties will be given responsibilities in the near future.

Additionally, tasks will soon be allocated to other senior party leaders, beyond those serving on the State Congress Executive Committee.

(With inputs from PTI)