DMK, YSRCP backing CEC’s removal clouds Centre’s delimitation push ahead of possible Parliament session

In a scathing attack, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday said that he regretted extending support to the law related to the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) passed by Parliament in 2023.

“Both the State Election Commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioners should not be nominated by the ruling parties. In the past we have supported the Union government’s mechanism to make appointments by the ruling party. But we regret it today. We regret committing that mistake. Because an examiner cannot be appointed by a student,” he told a press conference.

The party had backed the election commissioners’ appointment Bill in 2023, which Parliament passed amid the suspension of more than 100 Opposition MPs.

The DMK, meanwhile, has stepped up its campaign against Kumar at its parliamentary party meeting on Saturday. The meeting, chaired by party president M K Stalin, demanded his immediate removal and an inquiry into his decisions concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The party said its MPs would submit a memorandum to the President seeking to scrap SIR, return to ballot papers, and fully count Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail slips. Alleging that the revision had excluded genuine voters, it accused the Election Commission of acting in a partisan manner.

While backing the ongoing youth and student protests over alleged electoral irregularities, the party also accused the Congress and the TVK of political opportunism and double standards.

While the government failed to muster the required two-thirds majority to clear the bill on April 17, sources said that there is a proposal to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats for all states by 50 percent to address the concerns of southern states.

The draft is being readied with the concerns of the southern states in mind that a population-based delimitation exercise would shrink their political power in the Lok Sabha.

Under the government’s plan, Lok Sabha seats will increase to a maximum of 850 from the current 543 to “operationalize” the women’s quota law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the last published 2011 census.