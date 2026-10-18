Education now an 'exclusion system' designed to keep millions of youth out: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said what is prevailing in the country is not an education system but an "exclusion system" that is designed to keep millions of Indian youth out.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha's remarks came in an Instagram post with a video of his recent interaction with a group of students.

"If you don't have money, power, or don't speak English, the system will push you out without a second thought," Gandhi said.

"You can't call this an education system. It's an exclusion system - designed to keep millions of Indian youth out," Gandhi said.