Eight VB-G RAM G workers killed, 12 injured as speeding car runs over group in Punjab's Sangrur

Eight workers were killed and 12 others injured after a speeding car ran over a group of labourers working along the Lehragaga-Jakhal road in Punjab's Sangrur district on Sunday, reported PTI.
According to the PTI report, the incident occurred near Alisher village when more than 20 workers enrolled under the Viksit Bharat Guarantee Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G), several of them women, were engaged in work. Some of the workers were sitting by the roadside when the car, coming from the direction of Jakhal, ploughed into the group, police said.
The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, Superintendent of Police Palwinder Singh said.
Five workers died on the spot, another police official said. The injured were taken to a hospital, where some were reported to be in serious condition.
Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur confirmed that eight workers had died and 12 were injured. The district administration was taking necessary steps, including ensuring medical treatment for the injured, she said.
Punjab Cabinet Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, who represents the area, expressed grief over the incident and said the injured were receiving treatment. He assured the victims' families of all possible assistance from the government and said ambulances had been deployed to transport the bodies.
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema also condoled the deaths, describing the incident as tragic.
"The tragic incident that occurred with women labourers working under MGNREGA near the village of Alisher in Lehra is extremely sad. In this hour of grief, heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed souls and give strength to the families to bear this loss," Cheema said.
Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring expressed grief over the deaths and called for immediate medical assistance for the injured, strict action against those responsible and adequate compensation for the bereaved families.
"These are the poorest workers who toil hard to earn a living," the Ludhiana MP said in a post on X, describing the incident as heartbreaking.
Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa also mourned the deaths and extended condolences to the families of the victims, while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.
Further details about the incident were awaited.
(With inputs from PTI)