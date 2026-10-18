Eight VB-G RAM G workers killed, 12 injured as speeding car runs over group in Punjab's Sangrur

Eight workers were killed and 12 others injured after a speeding car ran over a group of labourers working along the Lehragaga-Jakhal road in Punjab's Sangrur district on Sunday, reported PTI.

According to the PTI report, the incident occurred near Alisher village when more than 20 workers enrolled under the Viksit Bharat Guarantee Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G), several of them women, were engaged in work. Some of the workers were sitting by the roadside when the car, coming from the direction of Jakhal, ploughed into the group, police said.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, Superintendent of Police Palwinder Singh said.

Five workers died on the spot, another police official said. The injured were taken to a hospital, where some were reported to be in serious condition.

Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur confirmed that eight workers had died and 12 were injured. The district administration was taking necessary steps, including ensuring medical treatment for the injured, she said.