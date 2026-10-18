Elderly man injured as Kashmir-bound bus attacked with stones in Haryana

SRINAGAR: An elderly man was injured after unidentified persons allegedly pelted a Delhi-Srinagar passenger bus with stones and bricks near Kurukshetra in Haryana. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged the Haryana government to identify the culprits and take action to prevent such incidents.

The bus, carrying around 40 passengers, had stopped at Divine Star Dhaba near Kurukshetra when the attack took place. The impact damaged the bus's windowpanes, and an elderly passenger was seen injured in a video recorded after the incident.

National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar described the incident as an alleged hate crime in a post on X.

“One elderly Kashmiri man injured in the attack, families left helpless and terrified. We condemn the murderous attack on innocent people and demand action against the perpetrators,” he said, urging the Haryana police to take cognisance of the incident, identify the culprits and act against them.

Omar Abdullah also condemned the incident.

“This unfortunate incident should never have taken place,” he said.

“I hope the Haryana government lead by @NayabSainiBJP ji & @police_haryana catch the culprits & take action to ensure these things don’t happen again,” Omar posted on X.

Senior PDP leader and MLA Waheed Para alleged that the police had targeted passengers instead of the attackers.

“Hate is making ordinary Kashmiris unsafe. We demand arrests and accountability,” he said.