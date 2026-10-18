Govt: No diversion of sugar for ethanol fuel blending

NEW DELHI: Amid concerns over rising retail prices of sugar and availability during the festive season, the Centre has decided not to divert sugar for ethanol fuel blending this year, in order to create a sugar buffer next year to control prices.

In its latest tender to oil marketing companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp, and Hindustan Petroleum Corp, the government has excluded the diversion of high-sugar products like sugar cane juice, sugar syrup, and B-heavy molasses from the ethanol supply starting from November 2026. However, OMC will continue to use C-heavy sugarcane molasses.

The 20% ethanol blending programme will continue with alternative feedstocks, such as ethanol made from corn (maize), broken rice, and surplus rice procured from the Food Corporation of India. Further, the procurement from corn-based ethanol has been lowered to Rs 68.86 per litre. The incentives have also been reduced marginally.

Industry experts have welcomed the decision, noting that the government is prioritising food security amid reduced rainfall from strong El Niño conditions and anticipated food production stress in the upcoming Rabi season.