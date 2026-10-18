Guwahati Diary | Manipuri film premieres at Vancouver international fest

‘Enoong Ngallamdai’ (Fireflies in the Dark), a Manipuri film set against the backdrop of the ethnic conflict in the state, had its world premiere at the 2026 Vancouver International Film Festival recently. The 85-minute film explores survival, resilience and the human cost of conflict through three interwoven stories—a pregnant woman struggles to give birth as gunfire surrounds her, a young boy searches for his mother accompanied only by a displaced stray calf, and a cafe owner risks her own safety to shelter people fleeing for their lives. Producer Jani Viswanath said the film used fragmented, non-linear storytelling.

NE’s first visa centre comes up in Guwahati

The Northeast’s first visa application centre has been opened in Guwahati. Set up by VFS Global, the centre will enable residents of Assam and the Northeast to apply for visas to Cyprus, Egypt, Ireland, Japan, Malta, Morocco and the United Kingdom. The facility will also accept Schengen visa applications, which allow travellers to visit 29 European countries. After inaugurating the centre, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said people from the region were required to travel to Delhi or Kolkata to apply for visas to foreign countries, but, with the opening of the VFS Global centre, they would now be able to apply for visas from Guwahati itself.