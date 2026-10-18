In coal-polluted Dhanbad, Durga Puja pandal uses 1 lakh plants to spread green message

RANCHI: Amid the coal mines and pollution that define much of Dhanbad’s landscape, a Durga Puja pandal decorated with around one lakh plants is drawing attention to the need for environmental conservation.

Unlike traditional pandals known for elaborate structures, lighting and decorative displays, the pandal has made greenery central to its design, using the festive celebration to raise awareness about protecting nature in a mining region.

Organisers said the initiative seeks to highlight the environmental impact of rampant tree felling and encourage people to recognise the importance of plants in maintaining ecological balance.

“The initiative goes beyond merely enhancing the beauty of the pandal; it underscores the importance of greenery in coal-mining regions and the necessity of maintaining environmental balance,” said Amit Kumar, a member of the organising team.

He said the pandal’s eco-friendly theme was particularly relevant in a region known for coal extraction, adding that protecting nature was as essential as pursuing development.

Kumar said the challenges posed by mining and industrial activities made measures such as afforestation, the creation of green zones and plant conservation crucial to maintaining environmental balance.

The initiative has also drawn appreciation from devotees, who said religious celebrations could serve as an effective platform for spreading awareness about conservation and reaching a wider audience.

“Using plants to convey the message highlights the vital role trees and vegetation play in our lives. It is a call for everyone to come forward and help protect the environment. Such initiatives deserve appreciation from both society and the administration,” said devotee Sushmita Kumari.

Another devotee, Tannu Gupta, said the use of plants to adorn the pandal and the idol of Goddess Durga made the visit a memorable experience and fostered a deeper connection with nature.

“Only when the environment is protected can we breathe clean air,” she said.