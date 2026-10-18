'Nothing can save Gyanesh Kumar, CEC simply has to go; SIR must be suspended forthwith': Congress

Over the past two years the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party have been persistent, insistent and consistent in demanding that the Election Commission of India provide electoral rolls in searchable format to all political parties. The demand was repeatedly refused by the ECI - which stopped providing searchable voter rolls in 2018 when the Congress found lakhs of bogus voters in Madhya Pradesh. The demand was denied for 8 years to enable Vote Chori. On Oct 15, 2026 the ECI issued an order that electoral rolls will be provided in searchable format to political parties for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) - resumed after a gap of two years in 17 states and UTs. This is because the whole nation is on the streets against the Vote Chors. Every time Vote Chori is caught, the Modi Govt adopts a new tactic: stopping readable voter rolls, fake voter additions, SIR. But not this time. Nothing can save the CEC Gyanesh Kumar who, acting on the instructions of the PM and the HM, has destroyed public trust and confidence in the ECI. He simply has to go. But that alone will not be enough. The ECI itself along with its IT system has to be thoroughly revamped. The SIR, that has put the Constitutional right to vote for over 13 crore Indians at risk, has to be suspended forthwith.