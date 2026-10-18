Rahul Gandhi to join Congress’s ‘Save Goa’ yatra ahead of 2027 Assembly polls

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will participate on Sunday in the party’s ongoing ‘Goy Rakhon Yatra’ (Save Goa Campaign), a public outreach initiative ahead of the 2027 Goa Assembly elections, a party functionary said.

The Opposition party’s campaign in the coastal state will conclude on Sunday, he added.

A Congress leader had earlier said Gandhi’s participation would bring national-level attention to the campaign.

Gandhi will arrive in Goa in the afternoon, walk alongside Congress workers in Margao town and later address a public meeting there, the party’s Goa in-charge, Manikrao Thakare, told reporters in Margao.

The 27-day ‘Goy Rakhon Yatra’, led by Leader of the Opposition in the Goa Assembly Yuri Alemao and state Congress president Girish Chodankar, will culminate on Sunday, Thakare said.

Gandhi will announce the party’s future course of action during his address in Goa, Alemao told reporters.

Claiming that the yatra had received an overwhelming response across all constituencies, Alemao said, “We have received so much love during the yatra. Everyone joined the yatra in their own way.”