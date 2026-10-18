Rs 2.30 crore Chandigarh heritage furniture set for Auction in France; activist seeks MEA intervention

CHANDIGARH: The heritage furniture articles with a combined estimate of €133,000 to €176,000 (approximately Rs 1.73 crore to Rs 2.30 crore), associated with Chandigarh are to go under the hammer at Paris Oise Enchères auction house in Chantilly, France, on October 25, with just seven days available heritage activist Ajay Jagga and member of the Chandigarh Heritage Items Protection Cell and Chandigarh Administrator's Advisory Council today alerted the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Culture seeking intervention and prevention of the proposed auction.

Despite the fact that a pair of Pierre Jeanneret X-Leg Armchairs auctioned €3,000 in the Netherlands on October 10 remains unrecovered despite fifteen days' advance notice to the Chandigarh Administration.

Seven of the nine lots carry explicit catalogue declarations of Chandigarh Administrative Buildings as provenance. Jagga has noted that Lot 287 a rare large teak table is separately described as a special commission for the dependencies of the Palace of the Maharaja of Patiala, requiring independent provenance verification rather than automatic Chandigarh attribution.