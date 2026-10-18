Suffocated in BJP, biggest mistake in five days: Uttarakhand netas switch sides ahead of 2027 election

DEHRADUN: With Uttarakhand’s Assembly elections expected in early 2027, political realignments are gathering pace as leaders weigh local dynamics and the changing political climate. In two contrasting developments, former Pauri MLA Yashpal Benam has quit the BJP after eight years, while Rudraprayag zilla panchayat member Gyalu Lal has returned to the Congress just five days after joining the BJP.

Benam, a prominent figure in Pauri politics and a former municipal chairperson, resigned from the BJP’s primary membership on Sunday. He cited personal reasons, a sense of being misunderstood within the party and what he described as a growing feeling of suffocation. He said he would decide on his next political move soon.

"Exactly eight years ago, on October 18, I joined the BJP. By coincidence, I have decided to leave the party on October 18, eight years later,” Benam said.

He added that party leaders had not made an effort to understand him. "I was feeling suffocated in the BJP. I am not used to living in such circumstances, so I decided to part ways," he said.

Benam said his political career had been shaped by his principles and independent outlook. He has contested elections as an Independent and, according to him, built his political identity on his own abilities and public support.