Tiger Shroff firing: Bishnoi gang claims responsibility on social media; actor escapes unhurt

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after unidentified gunmen opened fire in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured, police said.

The incident took place near Pushpa Park, within the limits of Juhu police station in the western suburb. Police have formed 15 teams, including personnel from the Mumbai Crime Branch and local police, to investigate the firing and track down those responsible.

"Shroff is safe and has not sustained any injuries in the firing incident. His driver, identified as Firdaus, and another driver of the autorickshaw, identified only as Chauhan, were injured in the shooting and were rushed for medical treatment," a police official said.

Firdaus sustained an injury to his left hand, the official added.

Preliminary reports indicate that an unidentified person opened fire at the actor and his friend. A video purportedly showing a person firing at Shroff's car has also circulated on social media.

A manhunt has been launched to trace the assailants, with specialised teams examining CCTV footage from the area for leads, police said.

Shroff's father, actor Jackie Shroff, confirmed that his son was safe and was assisting officials at the police station.