Tiger Shroff firing: Bishnoi gang claims responsibility on social media; actor escapes unhurt

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after unidentified gunmen opened fire in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured, police said.
The incident took place near Pushpa Park, within the limits of Juhu police station in the western suburb. Police have formed 15 teams, including personnel from the Mumbai Crime Branch and local police, to investigate the firing and track down those responsible.
"Shroff is safe and has not sustained any injuries in the firing incident. His driver, identified as Firdaus, and another driver of the autorickshaw, identified only as Chauhan, were injured in the shooting and were rushed for medical treatment," a police official said.
Firdaus sustained an injury to his left hand, the official added.
Preliminary reports indicate that an unidentified person opened fire at the actor and his friend. A video purportedly showing a person firing at Shroff's car has also circulated on social media.
A manhunt has been launched to trace the assailants, with specialised teams examining CCTV footage from the area for leads, police said.
Shroff's father, actor Jackie Shroff, confirmed that his son was safe and was assisting officials at the police station.
A social media post has claimed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible for the attack. However, police are yet to verify the authenticity of the claim.
A forensic team visited the scene to collect ballistic evidence, inspect the vehicle and ascertain the exact number of rounds fired.
Police are also analysing CCTV footage from surrounding areas to establish the identities and number of assailants involved.
"The Juhu Police have launched a detailed inquiry to ascertain the exact sequence of events, verify the circumstances surrounding the firing, and track down those involved," the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.
Born Jai Hemant Shroff on March 2, 1990, Tiger Shroff made his acting debut with Heropanti in 2014. He subsequently established himself as an action star with films such as Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and War, part of the YRF Spy Universe.
A martial artist, Shroff holds a fifth-degree black belt in Taekwondo. He also co-founded Matrix Fight Night (MFN) in 2019, a mixed martial arts promotion brand in India.
The firing triggered a political row, with Opposition leaders accusing the Maharashtra government of failing to maintain law and order and demanding that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis relinquish the Home portfolio.
Congress leader Sachin Sawant said on X that Mumbai appeared to be in the grip of chaos, citing the murder of former minister Baba Siddique, the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence and threats to actors and film producers. He questioned the government’s efforts to rein in anti-social elements, saying people who once compared Maharashtra with Bihar were now claiming that even Bihar was better.
Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad reiterated the Congress’s demand for a separate home minister. “Does Mumbai have law and order? Does the police still command the same authority and respect as before? Are criminals afraid of the police?” she asked in a video statement. “If actors and political leaders are not safe, what can we say about the safety of ordinary citizens?”
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar linked the incident to the recent killing of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar in Thane and the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence. He warned that such incidents in Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, could undermine investor confidence and said the Home portfolio should go to a “competent minister” if the situation had become difficult to handle.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)