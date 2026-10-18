Union Minister Amit Shah to visit Punjab on October 20: BJP leader Ravneet

CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Punjab on October 20, BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu said on Sunday, without sharing further details of the visit.

On a post of X, Bittu wrote, "Punjab welcomes Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji on his visit to Punjab on 20th October. At a time when Punjab is battling the grave menace of drugs, we need decisive action, strong leadership and a firm resolve to secure our youth and our future."

The AAP government in Punjab has lost its mandate much before the completion of its term, Bittu said, appealing to Punjabis to support Shah and have faith in the BJP's mission to make the state drug-free. It will be Shah's second visit to Punjab within a month. He had visited Jalandhar on September 30 and addressed a rally marking the culmination of the BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra', which began on September 18.

Sources said that Shah would visit Mansa to meet the family of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was shot dead on October 13. He would then travel to Gurdaspur to meet the family of anti-drug activist Bikramjit Singh and may also visit Sangrur to meet the family of daily-wager Gulzar Singh.