Uttarakhand defends investment record, says small businesses matter

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has grounded more than Rs 1.01 lakh crore in investments, the government said, defending its 2023 Global Investors Summit record amid questions on social media.

Industry Secretary and Chief Minister’s Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey said figures and project details were publicly available on government portals. “Creating a misleading impression without considering all the facts is inappropriate,” Pandey said.

More than Rs 1.01 lakh crore in proposals had been implemented, he said, after sustained work to move projects from agreements to the ground. Uttarakhand’s geography differs from other states, Pandey said. About 70 per cent of its area is forested, and large-industry opportunities are concentrated in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and parts of Nainital.

Policies shaped by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s vision aim to balance ecology and growth while maximising jobs. The December 2023 summit produced memorandums of understanding worth about Rs 3.56 lakh crore. Ground-breaking ceremonies were held periodically to advance the proposals, while “investment friends” were assigned to assist businesses, maintain regular contact and resolve hurdles in government procedures, he said.