Uttarakhand defends investment record, says small businesses matter

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has grounded more than Rs 1.01 lakh crore in investments, the government said, defending its 2023 Global Investors Summit record amid questions on social media.
Industry Secretary and Chief Minister’s Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey said figures and project details were publicly available on government portals. “Creating a misleading impression without considering all the facts is inappropriate,” Pandey said.
More than Rs 1.01 lakh crore in proposals had been implemented, he said, after sustained work to move projects from agreements to the ground. Uttarakhand’s geography differs from other states, Pandey said. About 70 per cent of its area is forested, and large-industry opportunities are concentrated in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and parts of Nainital.
Policies shaped by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s vision aim to balance ecology and growth while maximising jobs. The December 2023 summit produced memorandums of understanding worth about Rs 3.56 lakh crore. Ground-breaking ceremonies were held periodically to advance the proposals, while “investment friends” were assigned to assist businesses, maintain regular contact and resolve hurdles in government procedures, he said.
These investor facilitators maintained regular dialogue with companies, helped resolve administrative difficulties and supported projects through government processes, the secretary said, crediting them with helping proposals advance. Project details, including departments and locations, are listed on the Industry Department, UK SPICE and single-window system portals, Pandey said.
The issue had surfaced online eight months ago, he said, and was answered with facts. Investment progress had also been explained in the Assembly. “Questions should reflect information in the public domain,” he said. Pandey rejected criticism of small businesses and local investors, saying flour mills and mobile-phone shops should not be dismissed as insignificant. “If someone invests Rs 10,000 of hard-earned money in a small business and creates two jobs, that contributes to the economy and employment,” he said. “Investment is measured not only by its value, but by the jobs and livelihoods it creates,” he said.
Dhami has directed that large industrialists and small-business owners receive equal respect. Supporting local entrepreneurs is a priority, Pandey said. Roadshows were held abroad and in major Indian cities before the summit. Conferences across Garhwal, Kumaon and all districts invited local entrepreneurs, reflecting an aim to support small industries, self-employment and jobs alongside major investments. Pandey said the next phase is being prepared for grounding about Rs 24,000 crore in investments. A fourth ground-breaking ceremony will be held soon.