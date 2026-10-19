Bangladesh, France-type of unrest planned: Union Minister Rijiju

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday accused the Congress-led Opposition of playing an instrumental role in fomenting unrest in the name of “regime change”. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju alleged that a “conspiracy” similar to those behind violent incidents in France and Bangladesh had been hatched in India by “anti-India gangs and some politicians” to mislead and instigate young people into unleashing violence on the streets.

“Regime change in India is absolutely possible, but only through elections not through Soros,” Rijiju said in a post on X. He said that those behind the “dangerous plot” have overlooked the fact that India is neither Bangladesh nor France. Rijiju attacked the Opposition and other groups that organised a series of protests in Delhi this month against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR of electoral rolls.

BJP national media co-in-charge and national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged the Congress’ hopes of bringing about a change of government are rooted in disorder. “Congress’ regime change hope is not democratic; it is anarchic, it justifies violence,” Bhandari said. “Rahul Gandhi is agent of chaos! Beware. Congress admits: They idolise Umar Khalid & Neha Bora”, he said.