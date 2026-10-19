CJP’s Ratna Singh alleges ‘liberty being curtailed’ as Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka sent back to judicial custody

Advocate Abhik Chimni, representing Das and Ranka, said he was disappointed with the decision, arguing that the matter concerned preventive custody and that the court had itself sought sureties. He said the surety was subsequently rejected over an alleged mismatch in photographs.

“We are very disappointed. This is a matter of preventive custody, and it is also a matter of fact that the Court itself said that they don't deem it necessary for the person to be sent to judicial custody. That is why they asked for the surety; once the sureties were given, they originally had a problem with it. Then there was an issue with the next surety too,” Chimni said, the ANI report added.

Chimni said the defence submitted another surety along with the required details on Monday. However, he said, the order cited a mismatch in photographs and an apprehension as reasons for rejecting it.

“Law says - release them first and then see the verification, surety and so on. Today, they produced another surety and all details required. One of the reasons they gave in the order is that one of the photos is not matching. Then they said that there is an apprehension,” he said.

“It is very disturbing; we will see what to do,” he added.

Advocate Pushp Sharma, who also represented Das and Ranka, said the defence raised legal questions during the proceedings but did not receive satisfactory answers from the other side.

Sharma said the defence had sought details of a specific call allegedly made by the two activists and the legal provision under which the action was being taken. According to Sharma, the authorities did not provide the requested details and instead said the information was in the public domain.

“They said that they (Ranka and Das) made a call and made a statement; we told them to show us the specific call. To this, they had no reply. They only said that everything is in the public domain. We told them to show us the provision under which this is being done. They again had no reply,” he said.