Dehradun Diary | Stars shine in the hills, boost for local economy

Stars shine in the hills, boost for local economy
Bollywood actors have been making a beeline for the hill state of late, with Akshay Kumar filming in Mussoorie & Landour and Janhvi Kapoor shooting in Nainital. This comes as a boost for the CM Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government’s aim to make Uttarakhand a leading filming destination by supporting producers and creating opportunities for local talent. Under the 2024 film policy, a single-window clearance system is designed to streamline approvals, with shooting permissions available within seven days. The state’s landscapes already offer a compelling backdrop. The goal now is to turn the spotlight into lasting economic opportunities.
Farewell to Guv Gurmit, welcome to Bisen
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hosted a warm farewell for Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) at his residence on Saturday. “Singh’s guidance has encouraged progress in education, youth development, women’s empowerment, veterans’ welfare and public service,” Dhami noted. Meanwhile, Dr Dhal Singh Bisen, Uttarakhand’s newly appointed Governor, received a ceremonial welcome at the airport as he arrived in Dehradun for the first time. Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan, Director General of Police Deepam Seth, the district magistrate and officials greeted him with bouquets. He is scheduled to assume office on Monday.
Ankita case: Inspector suspended over dharna
A protest at Delhi’s India Gate has led to disciplinary action in Uttarakhand, with Pauri Garhwal local intelligence unit inspector SD Negi suspended after Ankita Bhandari’s parents travelled to the national capital without intelligence agencies being alerted. The couple staged a sit-in opposing the appointment as governor of a person they say is linked to the alleged “VIP” in the 2022 murder case. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Pawan Khera and Alka Lamba joined them. Candle marches have since been held across Uttarakhand. State Director General of Intelligence Abhinav Kumar has confirmed Negi’s suspension.
Narendra Sethi
Our correspondent in Uttarakhand
narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com