Dehradun Diary | Stars shine in the hills, boost for local economy

Stars shine in the hills, boost for local economy

Bollywood actors have been making a beeline for the hill state of late, with Akshay Kumar filming in Mussoorie & Landour and Janhvi Kapoor shooting in Nainital. This comes as a boost for the CM Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government’s aim to make Uttarakhand a leading filming destination by supporting producers and creating opportunities for local talent. Under the 2024 film policy, a single-window clearance system is designed to streamline approvals, with shooting permissions available within seven days. The state’s landscapes already offer a compelling backdrop. The goal now is to turn the spotlight into lasting economic opportunities.