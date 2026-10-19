FSSAI directs food business operators to comply with labelling norms, warnings for plant-based ingredients

NEW DELHI: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued an advisory reinforcing mandatory compliance with labelling standards and warning statements for products containing plant and botanical ingredients or their extracts.

The regulator also warned that actions such as cancellation of licences or imposition of penalties will be taken if violations are found.

The detailed advisory was issued as it was observed that several Food Business Operators (FBOs) engaged in the manufacture and sale of Nutraceuticals, Health Supplements, or food for special dietary use or food for special medical purpose etc., are not adhering to the mandatory labelling requirements and warning statements as prescribed under Schedule IV (List of plant or botanical ingredients) of the aforesaid regulations.

The Schedule IV of the said Regulations covers a vast array of botanical ingredients, many of which require specific cautionary labelling due to their physiological effects.

Under these regulations, FSSAI mandates that warning statements must be prominent, legible, and clear to prevent misuse, especially by vulnerable populations.

The regulations specify certain warnings for individual plants or extracts based on their known side effects or contraindications.

The Food Safety and Standards (Health Supplements, Nutraceuticals, Food for Special Dietary Use, Food for Special Medical Purpose, Functional Food and Novel Food) Regulations, 2016, constitute a comprehensive regulatory framework designed to regulate the manufacture, sale and distribution of non-conventional food categories viz., Health Supplements, Nutraceuticals, Food for Special Dietary Use, Food for Special Medical Purpose, food with added prebiotic and probiotic ingredients, Functional Food and Novel Food in India.