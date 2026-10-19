Insider track | Speculation on united front for ECs

Nagpur invite raises eyebrows
Jagdeep Dhankhar’s abrupt, unexplained resignation remains a mystery. Now comes another twist: the RSS has reportedly invited the former Vice-President to its Vijayadashami event in Nagpur, setting tongues wagging. Observes notice his departure fuelled speculation that relations with the Modi government had soured and they wonder if the invitation signals something brewing between the Sangh and its electoral offspring, the BJP?
Dhankhar’s record adds to the intrigue. As Rajya Sabha Chairman, he defended the RSS against criticism from Samajwadi Party MP Lalji Suman during the NTA controversy, calling its credentials “unimpeachable”. He also praised the Sangh’s global think-tank stature. A signal to the BJP, a calculated Sangh gesture, or recognition of Dhankhar’s views on nationalism? For now, answers remain elusive.
Speculation on united front for ECs
With the SIR exercise stirring controversy and protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, speculation is rife that all three Election Commissioners could address the media in November or December. This follows an off-the-record conversation between a senior Cabinet minister and sections of the media. The minister reportedly said something to this effect: “The day may not be far when all three appear together before the media, demonstrating that they stand united and speak with one voice on safeguarding the sanctity of the electoral system.” The idea is, with the Opposition sharpening its attack, such a briefing could project cohesion and reassure the public. But nothing is confirmed and all this is in the realm of political chatter.
Yogi-Dhami double poll play
Could the BJP put Yogi Adityanath and Pushkar Singh Dhami front and centre in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand? The speculation comes as the SIR controversy gives the Opposition fresh ammunition. Backing them would depart from the BJP’s preference for invoking collective leadership and keeping its CM options open. Sources hint a decision is near. The move could reinforce the party’s claim to having credible, familiar and electorally viable leadership in both states. In UP, where the Opposition says all is not well within the BJP’s state leadership, endorsing Yogi could reaffirm his central position. In Uttarakhand, Dhami could anchor the campaign. If it materializes, the move could bolster the BJP’s electoral pitch—or invite scrutiny.
Food for thought in festive times
Perhaps the Navaratri spirit has found its way into the menu at INDIA bloc meetings as well? The group’s usual fare tends to be a fairly inclusive affair, but this time the leaders are being served vegetarian dishes. No one is making much of it, though some leaders from partner parties have noted the shift. It could just be a seasonal coincidence.