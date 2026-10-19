Insider track | Speculation on united front for ECs

Nagpur invite raises eyebrows

Jagdeep Dhankhar’s abrupt, unexplained resignation remains a mystery. Now comes another twist: the RSS has reportedly invited the former Vice-President to its Vijayadashami event in Nagpur, setting tongues wagging. Observes notice his departure fuelled speculation that relations with the Modi government had soured and they wonder if the invitation signals something brewing between the Sangh and its electoral offspring, the BJP?

Dhankhar’s record adds to the intrigue. As Rajya Sabha Chairman, he defended the RSS against criticism from Samajwadi Party MP Lalji Suman during the NTA controversy, calling its credentials “unimpeachable”. He also praised the Sangh’s global think-tank stature. A signal to the BJP, a calculated Sangh gesture, or recognition of Dhankhar’s views on nationalism? For now, answers remain elusive.