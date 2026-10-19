MEA rejects OIC's anti-India references, says grouping 'misused' by Pakistan's 'bigoted agenda'

The MEA said the OIC had "no locus standi whatsoever" to comment on matters that were strictly internal to India.

"The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. Politically motivated propaganda can never alter this reality. Over the past years since the abrogation of Art 370, Jammu and Kashmir has seen significant economic growth and benefits accruing directly to its people through infrastructure development, tourism and connectivity," it said.

The MEA said this was in "stark contrast" to the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where Islamabad had "unleashed violence, repression and brutality on civilian protesters, killing scores of them, including women and children."

The MEA said that "no amount of media blackout has been able to hide these grave violations of human rights".

"The only issues related to Jammu and Kashmir that remain to be addressed are Pakistan vacating from areas under its illegal and forcible occupation and ceasing its continued support to cross-border terrorism," it said in a statement.

The MEA described other "fabricated and hostile references against India in the OIC resolutions including insinuations related to Islamophobia" as nothing but a "desperate attempt by Pakistan to divert international attention from its own appalling record of minority persecution and sectarian violence".

"The OIC's repeated endorsement of patently malicious propaganda and narratives peddled by Pakistan raises serious questions about its credibility and integrity. We hope its members would do better and reform this organisation," it added.

(With inputs from PTI)