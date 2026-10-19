Mob attacks Himachal police, frees two suspects smuggling charas along with seized contraband

CHANDIGARH: A mob of 30 to 40 people allegedly attacked a Himachal Pradesh police team in the Jakrehad area of Lag Valley in Kullu district and freed two suspects along with the narcotics (Charas) contraband seized by the police.

The incident took place yesterday when the police team was acting on a tip-off about suspected charas trafficking. "The police team had received confidential information that two persons were travelling on foot towards Kullu carrying charas they were intercepted by the police and allegedly contraband recovered from their possession." said police.

"As the news of the police action spread, the local woman village head (pradhan), her husband, the deputy village head (up-pradhan)and other residents reportedly reached the spot," said police and added that the situation allegedly escalated when a group of around 30 to 40 people attacked the police team and an independent witness.

During the confrontation, the mob forcibly took away the two suspects, their bag and the seized charas.

Following the incident, the police registered a case under Sections 20 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The woman pradhan and several unidentified persons have been named in the case and has initiated an investigation to identify those involved in the alleged assault and recover the missing contraband.