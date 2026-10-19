NHAI introduces new arrangement to collect feedback on experience at toll plazas

NEW DELHI: The national highway users now can send feedback including grievances about their experience at toll plazas through Rajmargyatra app, all-in-one mobile application developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to help commuters travelling on national highways (NHs).
The annual FasTag pass users will be asked to submit their response each time they cross a fee plaza. Other users may access the “Toll Plaza Feeback” feature in the app to share their feedback.
The initiative aims to strengthen citizen participation and support efforts to make highway journeys safer, smoother and more convenient, officials of the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH).
"In a significant initiative to improve user experience at toll plazas, NHAI has introduced ‘Toll Plaza Feedback’ feature on the Rajmargyatra mobile app to enable National Highway users to share their experience at toll plazas." said officials.
"NHAI has been encouraging user feedback to improve service delivery at the toll plazas. After Crossing a national highway toll plaza, Annual pass users will receive a notification from the Rajmarg yatra app inviting them to share their toll plaza experience," said officials.
Users can rate their experience on a scale and select options relevant to their journey as well as add remarks, if any.
According to the ministry, the feature provides users with a channel to report their experiences and highlight issues requiring attention. It will also support NHAI efforts to identify and monitor areas, where improvements in toll plaza services may be required, it said.
"NHAI encourages users to actively use the Toll Plaza Feedback feature and share their experiences through the Rajmarg yatra app. Citizens’ participation will help NHAI to address user concerns and work towards improving service delivery at the toll plazas across the network," the ministry added.
Recently, the NHAI decided to continue with its citizen-centric initiative, the ‘Clean Toilet Picture Challenge’. It encourages people using public conveniences at toll plazas to report unclean toilet facilities uploading clear, geo-tagged, and time-stamped photographs through the mobile app.
Each eligible vehicle registration number reporting such an instance receives a reward of Rs 1,000 in the form of a FASTag recharge.
"Through ‘Clean Toilet Picture Challenge’ and strengthening of the monitoring framework, NHAI is adopting a multi-pronged approach towards improving toilet facilities along NHs," said officials.
"The approach combines public participation, regular inspections, digital documentation and time-bound corrective action to improve service delivery and ensure accountability among agencies responsible for maintaining these facilities," said officials.