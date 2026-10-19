NHAI introduces new arrangement to collect feedback on experience at toll plazas

NEW DELHI: The national highway users now can send feedback including grievances about their experience at toll plazas through Rajmargyatra app, all-in-one mobile application developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to help commuters travelling on national highways (NHs).

The annual FasTag pass users will be asked to submit their response each time they cross a fee plaza. Other users may access the “Toll Plaza Feeback” feature in the app to share their feedback.

The initiative aims to strengthen citizen participation and support efforts to make highway journeys safer, smoother and more convenient, officials of the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH).

"In a significant initiative to improve user experience at toll plazas, NHAI has introduced ‘Toll Plaza Feedback’ feature on the Rajmargyatra mobile app to enable National Highway users to share their experience at toll plazas." said officials.

"NHAI has been encouraging user feedback to improve service delivery at the toll plazas. After Crossing a national highway toll plaza, Annual pass users will receive a notification from the Rajmarg yatra app inviting them to share their toll plaza experience," said officials.