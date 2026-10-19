Overdue Chhattisgarh skywalk project misses deadline, chokes Raipur’s arteries

RAIPUR: Conceived as an engineering leap to ease foot traffic across the bustling core of Chhattisgarh’s capital, Raipur’s ambitious skywalk has instead created an urban headache, commuters lament.

After languishing for nearly eight years as an abandoned skeleton in the heart of the city, the Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP government breathed fresh life into the stalled project with a ₹37.75-crore completion package.

Yet, months past its scheduled delivery timeline, the elevated pedestrian corridor remains over 30% incomplete—wreaking havoc on surface transit, shrinking major thoroughfares, and triggering fresh safety alarms.

The skywalk’s troubled origins trace back to 2017 during the third term of the Raman Singh-led BJP administration. Initially sanctioned at approximately ₹48 crore (later pegged at an administrative cost of ₹77.10 crore due to expansions and modifications), the elevated pathway was designed to run nearly 1.5 km.

Its mission: isolate over 40,000 pedestrians who cross Shastri Chowk and Ambedkar Hospital daily from the swirling chaos of traffic connecting Jaistambh Chowk and the central railway hub.