PETA India calls for withdrawal of Centre's proposed rules on animal experimentation

Animal rights organisation PETA India has called for withdrawal of the Centre's proposed rules on animal experimentation, claiming it could weaken existing protections for animals.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India) has said that the draft Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Control and Supervision of Experiment, Breeding and Trading of Laboratory Animals) Rules, 2026 could expose animals to greater suffering in labs.

The animal rights organisation claimed that the draft rules could permit the capture and use of animals protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, in experiments, subject to scientific justification and legal permissions.

Exemptions under the rules could also allow experimentation on stray dogs and cats under specified circumstances, it contended.

"Although the draft prohibits prolonged severe suffering that cannot be alleviated, it continues to accommodate experiments involving severe suffering," PETA India claimed.

It further claimed that the draft rules would result in weakening independent oversight and existing animal welfare protection.

"The draft would allow institutional ethics committees to approve experiments classified as mild or moderate on larger animals, including dogs, horses, pigs, and cattle, without prior approval from the central Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CCSEA)," it contended.