Punjab godown owners ask Pungrain to vacate facilities as rent not increased in 14 years

CHANDIGARH: Even as its granaries in Punjab remain packed with wheat and rice from previous procurement seasons which are yet to be cleared thus once again bringing in focus the storage problem, now a new crises has come to fore. Already lost 10 lakh tones of space of storage space to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) as the state-owned Punjab State Grains Procurement Corporation (Pungrain) failed to give the godown owners an increase in the storage charges.

The Private Entrepreneurs Godown (PEG) Owners Association has now asked Pungrain to vacate its godowns, which the corporation had leased to store foodgrains under the PEG scheme. The association's move comes after Pungrain asked the owners to revise their financial terms but capped the rates it was willing to offer at the levels fixed in 2012. As a result, the owners are being offered the same rent as they were 14 years ago.

Pungrain which is rehiring a total capacity of 35 lakh tones has sent a communication to PEG godown owners, asking them to attend a financial negotiation on October 21 regarding the rehiring of their godowns. For which tenders were initially invited in April as these godowns were originally hired back in 2012.