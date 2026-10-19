Railways earns Rs 74K crore from sleeper class

NEW DELHI: Over the past five financial years, passenger volume in Indian Railways’ non-AC sleeper coaches has remained substantial, with the number witnessing a rise in some years and a slight decline in others.

Between 2021-22 and 2025-26 (up to the latest available months), more than 141 crore passengers travelled in non-AC sleeper coaches.

A broad passenger profile shows that non-AC coaches are predominantly used by people from lower- and middle-income groups, for whom rail travel remains an economical means of transport throughout the year. The number of such passengers increases during the festive season.

According to official data from the Ministry of Railways, 29.30 crore passengers travelled in non-AC sleeper coaches during the 2021-22 financial year. The number rose sharply to 38.30 crore in 2022-23. But passenger numbers declined slightly to 37.08 crore in 2023-24 and 36.81 crore in 2024-25 before increasing to 37.16 crore in 2025-26, according to the figures provided. In total, from 2021-22 to 2025-26, a total of 141.56 crore passengers travelled in non-AC sleeper coaches, generating over `74,072 crore of earnings from their tickets of non-AC sleeper reserved coaches.

The official data also puts the total Passenger Kilometres (PKM), including non-AC sleeper class, at approximately 11.88 lakh million PKM in 2025-26. In fact, the PKM is a key measure of passenger transport volume, representing the movement of one passenger over a distance of one kilometre.