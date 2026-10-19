US ‘very close’ to finalising trade deal with India, says Marco Rubio

NEW DELHI: Ahead of his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai at 3.30 pm on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was “trying to finalise a trade deal with India” and was “very close to doing that.”

Rubio also defended the US decision to grant waivers on sanctions targeting Russian oil and gas, saying Washington had to consider the impact of such measures on global energy supplies and prices. “Can’t unravel the economy of other countries because of one central issue,” Rubio said, ahead of his India trip and explained the need to balance sanctions policy with broader economic considerations. “We’ve had to waive sanctions over the past few months because of the impact on global supplies and prices,” he added. Rubio said the US considers several factors when deciding on national security waivers, including countries’ energy requirements and their ability to access alternative sources of supply.

“Every country has a complex set of factors that it has to take into account. Geography is real. For some countries, it’s very difficult to acquire energy from alternative sources,” he said, adding that these considerations were not an excuse but had to be weighed while framing foreign policy.

His remarks come amid continued differences over India’s purchases of Russian energy, with New Delhi maintaining that its energy procurement decisions are guided by national interests and the need to ensure affordable and reliable supplies. The issue remains part of the broader strategic context of India-US relations, alongside efforts to strengthen economic cooperation and conclude a bilateral trade agreement.