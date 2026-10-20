AAP alleges Punjab CM Mann was detained for three hours at Delhi airport, fined Rs 50,000

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was detained for three hours at Delhi airport upon his return from Paris and issued a challan of Rs 50,000, with officials purportedly telling him they were under “tremendous pressure from above”.

According to a PTI report, the party did not specify the reason for the alleged detention or the fine. Punjab AAP media in-charge Baltej Pannu accused the Centre of deliberately obstructing Mann's efforts to promote the state's products and attract investment through overseas visits.

In a statement, Pannu said Mann had travelled to Paris following an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, but alleged that the Centre continued to create obstacles in the way of Punjab's progress.

Mann had visited Paris to promote Punjab's products at SIAL Paris 2026, an international food trade exhibition being held from October 17 to 21.

Pannu claimed the Centre had repeatedly denied permission for Mann's foreign visits and alleged that the latest incident was another instance of the Union government seeking to humiliate the Punjab chief minister.

“He (Mann) had gone there to launch Punjab's famous products at the world's second-largest food festival. The high court had clearly directed that Mann be accorded his due protocol, but such was the ill intent of the Centre that even the Consul General in Paris did not come to meet the chief minister,” Pannu alleged.

He claimed the alleged harassment continued after Mann returned from Paris and arrived at Delhi airport.

“When Mann returned from Paris and arrived at the Delhi airport, he was deliberately detained for three hours. Excuses were made that 'your luggage is still arriving' and 'your luggage is still being checked'. These were outright lies and an insult to Punjab,” Pannu said.