Amit Shah slams Punjab govt over drug menace, urges CBI probe into two more activist deaths

CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab Government for failing to curb the drug menace, alleging that the drug trade continued to grow in the state. Shah said he had never felt so deeply saddened in his life as he did while meeting the families of people who had died in incidents linked to Punjab’s drug menace.
As the Punjab Government announced that the probe into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota would be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Shah urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to transfer the investigations into the deaths of two other anti-drug activists to the CBI as well, stating that the state government would not be able to handle them.
After meeting the families of anti-drug campaigners affected by the drug menace, Shah criticised the state government for failing to control the easy availability of narcotics in Punjab. Speaking to the media in Ludhiana after concluding a day-long visit to the state, Shah said he had come to offer solace to grieving families and had no political agenda. He added that he wanted to remind the AAP government and its leaders that they had promised to eradicate the drug trade within three months of coming to power, but the menace continued to grow.
Attacking the AAP government, Shah said, “Those who speak against the drug trade are either driven to suicide or killed. For the past 30 years, I have been elected as a member of the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha. As the Union Home Minister and earlier as the BJP president, I have met and consoled families in various places who lost their kin in tragic incidents. Today, I want to tell the people of the country and Punjab that I have never felt so deeply saddened in my life.”
He made the remarks after meeting families in Batala, Sangrur and Mansa, adding that people affected by the ‘chitta’ (illicit drug) trade had also gathered at the homes of the bereaved families.
Shah further said, “The situation in Punjab, as described by them, shook us. Some lost their sons, some their brothers and others their husbands. What answer does the AAP government have for these grieving families? Except for excuses, I have not heard any answer from them till today.”
He claimed that youths were falling prey to drugs under the ‘AAPda’ (disaster) government and alleged that those raising their voices against the drug trade were not safe.
“Meeting these three families, as well as the locals who were troubled and distressed by the chitta (drug) trade and had gathered at their homes, the reality of the situation in Punjab that they described turned out to be far more gut-wrenching and shattering than anything we read in official paper reports in Delhi,” Shah added.
Shah said he had met the bereaved families of Bikramjit Singh in Gurdaspur, Gulzar Singh in Sangrur and Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, all of whom were either murdered or driven to suicide for allegedly taking a stand against the drug mafia.
Assuring the people that the CBI would pursue those involved in Jhota’s killing regardless of their influence, Shah took a dig at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
“This morning, upon returning after celebrating his birthday, Bhagwant Mann did one good thing—he handed over one inquiry to the CBI. I want to assure the people of Punjab that, in the case entrusted to us, whoever the accused may be, no matter how powerful or influential they are, we will track them down, even if we have to search the depths of the earth, bring them under the law and take them before the court.
“I would also like to appeal to the Chief Minister today: if you are unable to handle this, please hand over the other two cases to the CBI as well. The families of those victims are also demanding the same,” he said.
Hitting back at his political opponents who had criticised him over his visit, Shah said his trip was purely humanitarian.
“Today, I came here merely to console grieving families; I had no political agenda whatsoever. Yet, abusive language was directed at me by name, and derogatory words were used. I only want to tell them: abusing me will achieve nothing. If doing so gives you satisfaction, by all means, take it. But at least put an end to the drug trade! Put an end to the chitta trade!” he said.
Responding to allegations that narcotics were entering the country through ports in Gujarat and Maharashtra, Shah questioned how illicit substances reached local neighbourhoods in Punjab without political patronage.
“They cast blame on us, claiming drugs arrive from Gujarat’s ports. Drugs worth Rs 20,000 crore have been seized so far from the ports of Gujarat and Maharashtra. What do they mean to say? Should we not seize them? We took action to stop it. And instead, you level allegations against us? How do these drugs, packaged into sachets, reach the youth of Punjab? Is this possible without political patronage? Not at all!” he asserted.