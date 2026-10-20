Amit Shah slams Punjab govt over drug menace, urges CBI probe into two more activist deaths

He made the remarks after meeting families in Batala, Sangrur and Mansa, adding that people affected by the ‘chitta’ (illicit drug) trade had also gathered at the homes of the bereaved families.

Shah further said, “The situation in Punjab, as described by them, shook us. Some lost their sons, some their brothers and others their husbands. What answer does the AAP government have for these grieving families? Except for excuses, I have not heard any answer from them till today.”

He claimed that youths were falling prey to drugs under the ‘AAPda’ (disaster) government and alleged that those raising their voices against the drug trade were not safe.

“Meeting these three families, as well as the locals who were troubled and distressed by the chitta (drug) trade and had gathered at their homes, the reality of the situation in Punjab that they described turned out to be far more gut-wrenching and shattering than anything we read in official paper reports in Delhi,” Shah added.

Shah said he had met the bereaved families of Bikramjit Singh in Gurdaspur, Gulzar Singh in Sangrur and Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, all of whom were either murdered or driven to suicide for allegedly taking a stand against the drug mafia.

Assuring the people that the CBI would pursue those involved in Jhota’s killing regardless of their influence, Shah took a dig at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

“This morning, upon returning after celebrating his birthday, Bhagwant Mann did one good thing—he handed over one inquiry to the CBI. I want to assure the people of Punjab that, in the case entrusted to us, whoever the accused may be, no matter how powerful or influential they are, we will track them down, even if we have to search the depths of the earth, bring them under the law and take them before the court.

“I would also like to appeal to the Chief Minister today: if you are unable to handle this, please hand over the other two cases to the CBI as well. The families of those victims are also demanding the same,” he said.