Baby Sumatran orangutan returns home from India, five more await repatriation

NEW DELHI: A baby Sumatran orangutan has been repatriated to Indonesia from India after being rescued in November 2024, thanks to the coordinated efforts of India’s wildlife protection agencies and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) Management Authorities.
The baby orangutan was seized from an apartment in Mumbai, where officials also found 15 reptiles, including pythons and iguanas, kept in plastic containers. The sale of these reptiles is banned due to their high market value.
The orangutan was repatriated from Gujarat, India, and reached Kualanamu Airport in Medan on October 19. Officials from the Consulate General of India in Medan attended the reception ceremony organised by Indonesia’s Ministry of Forestry at the airport.
Since its rescue, the orangutan has received necessary veterinary care and appropriate habitat facilities from Indian wildlife authorities. In a special gesture, the Government of India waived all historical costs associated with the orangutan’s care and maintenance.
“The successful repatriation reflects the close bilateral ties between India and Indonesia and their shared commitment to the conservation of endangered species, setting a positive precedent for future cooperation in wildlife conservation,” said a government official.
This is not the first time that young orangutans have been found in India. Efforts are on to also repatriate five baby orangutans rescued in Odisha in September this year. Their origins and circumstances surrounding their suspected trafficking are being probed.
The rescued orangutans are currently under care at the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. In this regard, the Embassy of India in Jakarta is facilitating a visit by Indonesian wildlife experts from the Ministry of Forestry of Indonesia in November.
Prior to these rescues, in 2022, two baby orangutans were discovered at a checkpoint near the border between the states of Assam and Mizoram. Officials believe they may have been smuggled in from Myanmar.
The CITES is an international treaty designed to govern global trade to protect wild plants and animals. Indian laws also strictly regulate illegal wildlife trade. Despite these measures, orangutans continue to be illegally traded.
Seized from Mumbai apt
The baby orangutan was seized from an apartment in Mumbai, where officials also found 15 reptiles, including pythons and iguanas, kept in plastic containers. The sale of these reptiles is banned in India.