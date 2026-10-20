Baby Sumatran orangutan returns home from India, five more await repatriation

NEW DELHI: A baby Sumatran orangutan has been repatriated to Indonesia from India after being rescued in November 2024, thanks to the coordinated efforts of India’s wildlife protection agencies and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) Management Authorities.

The baby orangutan was seized from an apartment in Mumbai, where officials also found 15 reptiles, including pythons and iguanas, kept in plastic containers. The sale of these reptiles is banned due to their high market value.

The orangutan was repatriated from Gujarat, India, and reached Kualanamu Airport in Medan on October 19. Officials from the Consulate General of India in Medan attended the reception ceremony organised by Indonesia’s Ministry of Forestry at the airport.

Since its rescue, the orangutan has received necessary veterinary care and appropriate habitat facilities from Indian wildlife authorities. In a special gesture, the Government of India waived all historical costs associated with the orangutan’s care and maintenance.