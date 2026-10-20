BJP draws up nationwide outreach drive to counter Oppn on SIR exercise

NEW DELHI: The BJP reportedly plans a nationwide campaign to counter Opposition criticism of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, following protests that disrupted normal life for several days. The campaign may begin after Dussehra on Tuesday, with press conferences highlighting what the party describes as misleading claims and political motives.

The party leadership has directed state units to mobilise senior leaders, office-bearers and ministers in BJP-ruled states, according to a senior leader. Media briefings will extend from district headquarters to state capitals, where representatives will present facts and figures explaining the SIR and challenging the Opposition’s position.

“The people should know about the Congress and its allies’ attempts to create an atmosphere of uncertainty through protests and what we believe are misleading narratives,” a senior BJP functionary said.

The BJP is expected to cite electoral-roll revision exercises undertaken by previous Congress governments, arguing that the current process should not be portrayed as unjustified because it has become a political flashpoint. BJP and NDA leaders are reportedly preparing supporting data, including details of deceased voters removed from poll rolls.

An NDA leader alleged that Congress and its allies opposed the exercise for political reasons. The party also intends to question the Opposition’s stir strategy, saying that it is aimed at creating political instability.

To voters

The campaign seeks to take the party’s defence beyond parliamentary and political confrontations directly to voters through a coordinated nationwide media offensive.